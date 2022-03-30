Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda strongly claims that he owns the name “Dre Cali” as rumors of a rift between the two singers continue to unfold.

By now, it is no longer a secret that Dre Cali and Ykee Benda are no longer smoothly working together under Mpaka Records.

This comes up a couple of weeks after Dre Cali was reported to have left Uganda for Canada amid lawsuits from his former management, Wyse Technologies Limited.

Ykee Benda recently confirmed the reports that the Ekifuba singer is no longer in the country but trashed the narrative that it was caused by a disagreement.

While appearing on NBS TV’s After 5 show on Tuesday, however, Ykee Benda let the cat out of the bag as he revealed that his working relationship with Dre is not as close as it used to be.

Related Story: Wyse Technologies move to seize Dre Cali’s property over contract breach, demand Shs81m

Ykee revealed that he has not talked to his protégé for a while, not even through text, but maintained that he is still a Mpaka Records singer.

The self-styled “Boy So Tender” also claimed that Mpaka Records owns the brand “Dre Cali” and that he is still contractually bound to the label.

Yes. The name “Dre Cali” is a brand, a trademark, and we own it as Mpaka Records. He still has a running contract with Mpaka. Ykee Benda

This revelation seemed to have caught the NBS TV presenters; Douglas Lwanga and Sheilah Gashumba by surprise as the latter was heard noting how things might go bad for Dre Cali henceforth.

Dre Cali’s social media accounts have been inactive since 1st February and he is yet to release a statement about the developments.

Sources close to both singers, however, reveal to us that there was a disagreement that caused their split and that Ykee is only being professional by trying to keep it under the covers.

It seems a tale only time will tell and we shall be patiently waiting for more details to leak as days go by.