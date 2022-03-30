Looks like blessings are overflowing from the chalice of Hip-Hop luminary, Navio. The rapper is the new talk of the town after inking a multi-million deal with premium scotch whisky, Johnnie Walker.

The deal saw the towering figure being named the National Walker for the brand’s new campaign, To the Ones Who, which was debuted last week on Friday.

The campaign which was launched with a symbolic walk from Capital Shoppers Nakawa to Thrones Lounge in Bugolobi, is a movement designed to celebrate creatives across Africa, who in their different trades and walks illuminate Johnnie Walker’s long-standing “Keep Walking” mantra.

The rapper has earned himself more bragging rights as word from the grapevine has it that the star of Ffumbe roots might have bagged himself a gig at Ruparelia Group’s Sanyu FM.

Word is that Navio might be taking over as the new host of the “Drive Show!”

According to a poster that has been making rounds on social media, Navio is set to host his debut show this Wednesday (March 30th).

However, one is left puzzled as to whether the star will be replacing the show’s current hosts- Timothy Code and Jaluo, or he will be working alongside the duo.

When contacted, both Timothy Code and Jaluo were tight-lipped about the extent of the rapper’s involvement with the show, but rather advised us to be on the lookout for an interesting show tomorrow.

“There isn’t much I can tell you about Navio’s involvement at Sanyu at the moment. He is a great rapper and I’m sure he can do The Drive show justice, but that’s all I can say at the moment,” said Code.

Roger Mugisha, the Sanyu fm Head of Programming didn’t pick our calls, and he also didn’t respond to our WhatsApp messages.

According to the poster, Navio is expected to be live on the Sanyu Fm Drive show starting 5pm tomorrow.

Our team is trying their best to establish if the new Johnnie Walker National Walker has penned a contract with the station and how long it might be.