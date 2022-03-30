Media personality Sheilah Carol Gashumba says she finds no offense in her friends liking her man.

The NBS TV’s After 5 co-host made the revelation as she opened up about how she would react upon learning that her close friend was hitting on her personal person.

Sheilah Gashumba went on to brag that she always falls for the finest dudes and that she cannot be with a guy who isn’t yearned for by many women.

Also Read: Sheilah Gashumba fed up of food ‘beggar’s’ in her inbox

Gashumba also revealed that she would then cut the said friend off her list so that they don’t cross paths again.

It is okay for a friend of mine to like a guy that am dating because I always like the finest. So it is alright. I actually can’t be with a guy who people don’t want. Sheilah Gashumba

Sheilah Gashumba has had several failed relationships in the past. She is currently dating singer Rickman Manrick.