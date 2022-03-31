Singer Catherine Tumusiime, popularly known as Kapa Cat, has threatened to drag an events promoter in Bugiri to court for inciting a mob to vandalize her car.

Over the weekend, Kapa Cat together with other artists was booked to perform at a music show in Bugiri.

The show, however, was halted before Kapa Cat could perform after chaos ensued at the venue and even led to the damaging of the songstress’ car.

According to the “You Guy” singer, a promoter on Munzun Events known as Kim told revelers that she had not yet arrived at the venue which turned them rowdy.

However, she claims to have arrived at the venue ahead of the concert and even did a sound drive alerting people to turn up at the event.

She then returned to her hotel room together with her team, waiting for the time of the performance.

She was later shocked to learn that the crowd had turned chaotic and even vandalized property when her time to perform reached.

The usually jolly singer angrily noted that the promoter told the revelers that she had refused to perform because he had failed to raise the agreed balance of her payment.

The chaos saw one of the cars in the singer’s entourage damaged with a broken hind screen.

“The promoter kept telling people that the artist has not come yet she was in the area for the drive and was kept in the hotel with her team for hours. He failed to raise the agreed balance so the artist couldn’t perform…her tour car was damaged by angry fans,” Kapa Cat’s manager partly told us.

The car pictured at Bugiri Central Police Station is seen with a broken hind screen which was damaged by the mob.

While speaking to MBU, Kapa said that she is heading to court to sue the promoter over the damage to her property.

She termed the show “the worst organized in Bugiri”:

I’m going to court over damage of property. Munzun Events organised the worst show in bugiri. (He) kept me in a hotel and told the audience I didn’t come to the function because they didn’t want to pay my balance. So I brought myself to the event kumbe he had been detained by the people feeding them wrong info. I had to calm the crowd myself and he ran off, some dude called Kim. Kapa Cat