After four of years service as the General Manager and Head of Business Strategy at Next Radio, Marcus Kwikiriza has called it a day at the Naguru-based station.

In February 2021, Marcus Kwikiriza who had been running the Nxt Morning Zoo on Next Radio and Another Round show with Gaetano Kaggwa on NBS TV, announced that he was hanging up the mic.

He, however, remained at the station as the General Manager and Head of Business Strategy until on Thursday evening.

At a send off party held for Marcus Kwikiriza, the jolly veteran media personality waved goodbye to his friends and workmates at Next Radio.

Through a tweet, Kwikiriza noted how Thursday 31st March, 2022 was his last day at the radio station which was launched in 2018.

He expressed his gratitude to his team for the support rendered throughout his stay at Next Radio.

He also revealed how he is now to focus on growing his coffee business alongside other ventures going forward.

About Marcus Kwikiriza

Born to Frank and Joy Karake, Marcus Kwikiriza went Ganjoni Primary school in Mombasa and then to Kampala Parents School where he finished PLE.

He had his secondary school education at Namasagali College before completing a Bachelors degree in Mass Communication at Bangalore University in India.

Marcus started his radio career in 1998 at Sanyu FM as a vacist after high school. He has since worked on several stations including Radio 10, Flash FM, Capital Radio, Classic FM, Nation FM/Easy FM and Next Radio.