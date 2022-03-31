MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd (“the Company”) has reiterated safety of Mobile Money services to clients following a message circulating on social media claiming the disappearance of money.

The anonymous person claimed they lost Ush 2.7M (Two million and seven hundred thousand Uganda shillings) off their Mobile Money wallet, alluding to insiders in the company having access to customers’ secret PINs.

MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd thereafter explained itself on the matter saying; assuring its thirteen million active customers, that their Mobile Money PIN (Personal Identification Number) is secret information inaccessible to anybody inside or outside the company, except the customer.

“We appeal to all our customers to follow the golden rules of security when transacting using MTN Mobile

Money:

Under no circumstances should a customer share their PIN, code or the One-Time Password

(OTP) with anyone. Do not use simple PIN combinations that can easily be guessed; e.g., 0-0-0-0-0 or 1-2-3-4-5; if a

customer is currently using one, we urge them to change the PIN immediately. MTN will call its customers using Telephone number 031 212 0000 only. Should anybody call a

customer on behalf of the Company with an alternative number, please consider them to be a

fraudster and call our customer care helpline 100 for confirmation.

“If our customers follow the above 3 golden rules, nobody can have access to their Mobile Money wallet without the customers entering the 5-digit secret PIN into their phone themselves explicitly or unconsciously.

“MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd is regulated by the Bank of Uganda and is managed to the highest international standards of good corporate governance with zero tolerance to fraud.

“The company has invested heavily in state-of-the-art secure mobile money platforms and robust cyber security IT-systems to ensure safety and security of our Mobile Money system and customer data.

“We ask all our customers to remain vigilant and immediately contact us via our customer service helplines in case of any attempt by fraudsters to access their Mobile Money wallets.”