At last, renowned media personality Precious Remmie Nakitto has admitted to having taken a shot at doing music as a solo artist and failing terribly.

During the Mwasuuze Mutya show, the Spark TV and Galaxy FM presenter disclosed that before she dipped her feet into doing music as a solo artist, she first joined the City Rock Entertainment crew that she later quit for reasons she didn’t mention.

While in City Rock, Precious Remmie proudly reveals that she put her dancing talent into full use and enjoyed each and every moment with the crew.

When life started hardening in the crew, she chose to throw in the towel and decided to do music as a solo artist.

Zeroing down to her decision, she faced a lot of challenges in the industry and thus ended up failing miserably to the extent that she regretted joining the music business.

She is, however, happy for some of her colleagues that she was with while doing music as some of them are now working with Swangz Avenue’s singer Winnie Nwagi.

I was part of the City Rock Entertainment crew where I put my dancing talent to use. This crew was recommended by a friend and some of its people are now working with Winnie Nwagi. I also tried to sing which did not go well. Precious Remmie