NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba has publicly announced that he will be pausing his work at the station to pursue a PhD in Theology.

This week alone, several top Next Media services employees have handed in their official resignation letters to their bosses.

Mordecai Muriisa and Marcus Kwikiriza who resigned on Wednesday and Thursday respectively have left open opportunities for the incoming.

On Friday morning, NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba also added his name to the growing list of departees at the Naguru-based media station.

Through a tweet, Kasumba revealed that he has come to a conclusion to revisit his interests in pursuing a PhD in Theology.

He also noted that he has “secured the necessary funding from a reputable University” and hence will be halting his work on air.

After a deep conversation with my family here and in a diaspora I have decided to reignite my interests in a Theology PhD having secured the necessary funding from a reputable University. It therefore means that my work on air comes to a holt. It is a painful decision. Samson Kasumba

Kasumba’s tweet has garnered divergent reactions with some of his followers calling it one of those April Fool’s Day stunts.

Others have, however, congratulated him upon a job well done and wished him the very best in his next endeavours.

We await to see what comes of it!