News coming from Makindye-based CRK Planet is that their singer Flona, born Nakinga Florence, who recently got involved in a car accident is recovering quite well.

The ”Kingambe” singer opened up about her health while speaking to Bukedde TV’s Josephat Sseguya, giving an update on how far she has come.

Flona gave thanks to God for another chance to live as she disclosed that although she can now walk and do some light work, she is yet to fully recover.

She disclosed that during the accident, she hit her chest hard on the dashboard and she still feels some pain on top of coughing blood at times.

When asked how she joined CRK Planet, Flona surprised many when she disclosed that she joined the record label as a person who wanted to become an artist’s cook.