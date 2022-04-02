There is a positive update concerning former Rubaga South MP Hon. Kato Lubwama’s health status.

News we have gathered reveals that Kato Lubwama is currently doing a lot better as he is out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was admitted for the past few days.

Alhough Hon. Kato Lubwama is still hospitalized and receiving treatment, in a video, he cleared the air on issues that concerned fundraising for him to receive treatment.

Read Also: Bajjo requests government to bail out bedridden Kato Lubwama

He thanked the Parliament of Uganda, mainly the speaker, deputy speaker, and leader of opposition for their efforts that saw him receive treatment without struggling to raise the funds.

While speaking to his son Conrad Lubwama who is taking care of him, he sounded positive about his father’s recovery.

Conrad Lubwama further stressed that the issue of heart complications is also stabling and they could return in a few days to come if all goes well.