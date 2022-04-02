Before the year ends, former Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro alias Vivian Tendo and Wakiso Giants Football Club boss, Musa Ategenda will be officially an item.

Based on reliable sources, the pair will officially legalize their romance in the near future as preparations for their marriage are said to be underway.

While collecting details about the pair’s love life, our highly placed and eagle-eyed insider who preferred anonymity disclosed that the two will make it official between August and November.

The update comes through at the back of the rumors disclosing that the pair held a secret introduction ceremony.

The details leaked after a video went viral showing Vivian Tendo and Musa wishing Muslims a happy Ramadan period.