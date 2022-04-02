Singing duo Kent and Flosso of Voltage Music have taken a swipe at their colleagues who were married off by women during the lockdown period.

Speaking to Spark TV’s LiveWire reporter, the duo explained how it is stressing to get married off by a woman.

In doing so, the pair listed a couple of their friends who got absorbed into getting married to women for survival during the tough period of the two year lockdown.

Kent and Flosso made the humorous statements while distancing themselves from rumors suggesting that they were married off by sugar mummies leading to the dip in their career.

Their silence and reduction of the rate at which they used to release new music before lockdown has also often been singled out.

See more Kent and Flosso list male artists that have been married off by women.#LiveWireUpdates pic.twitter.com/kb7FermYp2 — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) March 31, 2022

The pair currently has a brand new jam dubbed “Rosalina” and they are about to release the visuals.