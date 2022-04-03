Zuena Kirema Ssali turned 35 years old on 3rd April 2022 and in a birthday message to his wife, Bebe Cool wished her more happy years of lighting up his world.

Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool and Zuena have six children between them and many years of great memories together.

On Sunday, Zuena celebrated her 35th birthday and social media was painted with her photos as her friends and fans sent her their best wishes.

The birthday that everyone is usually waiting for is the one from her celebrity husband Bebe Cool because he never underwrites it.

Also Read: Bebe Cool, Zuena Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Through social media, Bebe shared a photo of his kamonde and highlighted how her birthday coincided with the start of Ramadan.

As usual, he emphasized how special and beautiful she is and how he always prays for her to live longer and happily.

You are so special that your day comes at the start of the Holy month of Ramadan. I guess it’s because Allah has a message of long life for you my beautiful wife and best friend. You are my light in the dark that I always pray you stay lighting my world to life. Zuena Kirema, I love you and will always pray for you to make more good and happy years in your life my kamonde. On behalf of our family, allow me to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you my twin. I love you and will always love you baby. Bebe Cool

See more

Belated happy birthday Mummy Zu!