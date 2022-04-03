Multi-talented Singer, Songwriter, and Instrumentalist Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi has dropped his latest song dubbed “Nantongo”.

Nantongo is a Luganda name given to girl’s from the Buganda Kingdom in the central region of Uganda.

While speaking to Giovanni Kiyingi, he revealed that in using the name for his song, he wanted to relate with the people back home in a more familiar way.

According to him, the song is about a young man in love but feels shy to express his feelings and affection for the girl from the neighborhood that he crushes on called Nantongo.

The song, produced by Jude Mugerwa, had several players who each played a great role to come up with the love track.

Aloysius Migadde was on the Guitars, Matovu Lawrence on the Bass, Angie Square on the B-Vocals, and Happy Kyazze on the Saxophone.

Listen to the song below: