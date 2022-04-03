After a couple of years in the USA, Ugandan singer Naira Ali is reportedly set to return to her motherland.

Nabattu Naira Ali, popularly known as Naira Ali, has been in the USA where she relocated to in August 2019.

According to glimpses into her lifestyle often shared on her social media platforms, Naira Ali found a stable job and is living large.

Her music career seems to also have resumed after a few years of dormancy. Her recent songs Bukodyo, and TikTok (feat. Eezzy) are doing good.

But what about home?

East or West…you know how the saying goes…and it seem to be true even for Naira who is reportedly planning her way back home.

According to Sqoop, Naira Ali’s manager reveals that the songstress will be returning to the +256 in a few weeks.

Naira will be returning to promote her music to the local audiences and a few performances could be lined up too.

“Naira Ali is returning and we are planning on something big for her return,” said her manager.