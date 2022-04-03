Fly Records performing artist Fresh Isaac has shared the visuals to his latest love track dubbed “Do Me”.

“Do Me” is a love song on which Fresh Isaac asks his lover whether she is going to treat him right. He also vows to do everything possible to see that they have fun.

He goes ahead to explain how he has many plans on his mind that he wants to do for his lover including things she has never heard of.

On the song, Fresh Isaac thanks the love of his life for being a special woman in his life. He also applauds her for teaching him a lot of new things in his life.

The song was written by Fresh Isaac himself, Produced by Zone Smizz, whereas the video was directed by VFX VRTU.

Take a gaze at the video below: