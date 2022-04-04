Ever since the world embraced the Amapiano genre of music, many local artists hoped on to the style and released a couple of songs of that kind.

However, there are still a few artists who have chosen to ignore the amapiano sound based on the reasons that they each hold and think of the South African music genre.

While speaking to this website in a recent interview, when we asked singer and songwriter Bartson Lutalo alias Cosign why he has not yet released a song in amapiano version, he gave us a hilarious response.

According to him, singing a song in amapiano version, if it is not a collabo with a South African artist is nonsense and he doesn’t see it wise.

He adds that he can only do a song in amapiano with a different artist with the aim of spreading his wings and expanding the fan base to other countries.