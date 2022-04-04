On the outside, she might look like the happiest girl alive but Bettinah Tianah is having a forgettable year if we are to go by her recent revelation.

On 10th March 2022, through social media, Bettina Nassali a.k.a Bettinah Tianah officially resigned from NTV Uganda.

The former NTV Style Project host revealed that she was resigning “due to unforeseen reasons” that she preferred to keep private.

There have been rumors that she left the Serena hotel-bases TV station due to the toxic atmosphere that had developed at the workplace.

On Friday, the 28-year-old Beautician and Influencer continued to let out bits into her life that seems to have grown miserable as the year unfolds.

Read Also: Why Bettinah Tianah Resigned From NTV Uganda

Through Facebook posts which seem to have later been deleted off her verified page, Bettinah revealed how she is having a weird year.

She noted that recent nights have been sad for her and she doesn’t even remember the last time she slept without crying.

I don’t know the last time I slept without crying literally everything happening this year is just not what I expected at all, amidst all this I try to remind myself that things could be worse, at least I’m still breathing right but ehhhhh life sometimes. Bettinah Tianah

In another post, she reminded her followers to be kind to everyone as you never know what people are going through.

She revealed how she almost deleted her social media pages on Friday whilst going through a lot that many people don’t know about.

She wrote, “Today I was this close to deleting all my social media accounts. This is to remind you all that you never know what people are going through. Always be KIND.”