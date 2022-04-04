Cindy Sanyu is embracing the changes in her postpartum body and the size, weight, and sensitivity of the boobs seem to stand out for the singer.

Women’s bodies go through various changes during and after pregnancy. The effects of pregnancy vary for every woman.

Ugandan dancehall singer Cinderella Sanyu gave birth to a bouncing baby girl in January 2022 at Prime Care Hospital.

She has since shared the interesting facts and challenges of becoming a mother for the second time.

Having resumed work in March following her maternity leave, the Uganda Musicians Association president has been facing a hard time readjusting to the busy schedule.

On Sunday, Cindy revealed how she has started working out again and doing rehearsals for her musical performances.

“…these boobs are a problem,” she seemed to single out as she pointed out how their new weight has become hard to carry around.

It was indeed a good weekend here. I have started rehearsals and some light work outs but eh, these boobs are a problem. They are massive and heavy and so sensitive since they have milk. Anyways, I am a breastaurant now heheheehehe. Cindy Sanyu

She later edited out the description of her boobs in the Facebook post but our snoops had already captured it all.