For several years, it has been widely known that Big Eye Starboss and Don Zella have a son together, however, the socialite has put an end to the narrative.

Since Don Zella lost her husband a few weeks ago, she has been sharing lots of personal information concerning her family.

With several people always questioning her relationship with Big Eye and if the singer takes care of his son, Don Zella saw it right to clear the air about who Britton’s real father is.

Through a Facebook Live, the controversial socialite cleared the air clarifying that Big Eye is not the father of Britton.

Also Read: Big Eye sends condolences to ex-lover Don Zella following the death of her husband

Don Zella revealed a birth certificate indicating that Britton Diamond Juntenen, is not Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye’s son.

She maintained that Britton shares her late husband James Juntenen’s name and that he is his firstborn son.

Don Zella then noted that it is true she had twins with the Big Music Entertainment singer but they passed on.