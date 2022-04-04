On 2nd April 2022, the late Mowzey Radio and former Miss Uganda Dorah Mwima’s son Ethan Barrak turned twelve years old.

He, however, decided to postpone the celebrations to another day among his other requests that he made just so he could celebrate the day with his friends.

Through Facebook, Ethan’s mother Dorah Mwima Barrak revealed the three requests that he made for his birthday and they will amaze you.

Also Read: Former Miss Uganda Dorah Mwima: My firstborn is late Mowzey Radio’s son

“Ethan turns 12 years today and he had 3 special requests that just humbled me…” Dorah wrote on her Facebook page before revealing the requests as:

A mature cake with “no superheroes theme, no funny funny themes, just a simple cake.”

The cake has to be BIG. Why? “Cause I want to share it with people that have never eaten cake before.”

To postpone the party to the next day because one of his friends couldn’t make it on the actual date and he really wanted all his childhood friends to celebrate with him.

Dorah revealed that, as parents, Ethan’s requests make them so proud. “His requests make us so proud as parents. Happy Birthday to the 1st E in our EGGSS,” she said.

See more

Belated happy birthday Ethan!