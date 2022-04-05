Emeka Collins Bareija has officially called it a day at Galaxy FM having decided to move on after a year at the station.

On 16th April 2021, comedian and radio personality Emeka Collins ended a two and a half year stint at the now defunct Hot 100 FM.

Later that month, Emeka was announced as the new Morning Saga co-host on Kansanga-based Galaxy FM.

Emeka has been co-hosting The Zzina Morning Saga alongside Detacha Sakalaman, and Ray P a.k.a Precious Remmie for the last one year.

On Monday, through Twitter, he announced how he was calling it a day at Galaxy FM.

He thanked the listeners for having listened in to the show for the year he spent there and loving him.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT. Hello awesome people, I just wanted to communicate that I’ll nolonger be doing the Morning Saga Show on Galaxy FM. It’s been an awesome one year at the Zzina Station. Thanks all for listening in and loving me, and for all the fun moments. Time to move on. Emeka

Emeka’s next move is yet to be announced but rumors suggest he is headed towards Naguru.