What will Bebe Cool be doing at sixty years old? Music it is, and he wants the company of his longtime competitor Jose Chameleone.

Sticking to the music seems to be Bebe Cool’s major aim for the next twenty years to come and he wants his comrade Chameleone to tag along.

Jose Chameleone, with all due respect, seems not to have a different plan especially having given a shot politics in the Kamapala Lord Mayoral race in 2021 and failing.

While performing recently, the 44-year-old Gagamel singer noted that at some point, Chameleone was starting to put his foot off the peddle.

He, however, urged the Leone Island chief not to stop yet by sharing with him his own goal of retiring in twenty years to come.

Chameleone has since reawakened the lion that had somewhat gone to bed and he now has the major hits dominating airplay.

Bebe is also reportedly lining up new releases in weeks to come and his fans, and critics alike, should tighten their seat belts.

I recently told Chameleone that I will retire in 20 years and that was a wake-up call. He has now started releasing music again. He was starting to relax. Bebe Cool

Whether the two music legends can really go on to last another twenty years at the top is a question time will have the answer to.