On Monday 4th April, 2022 Vinka renewed her management contract with her longtime record label Swangz Avenue.

Swangz Avenue introduced Veronica Luggya a.k. Vinka to the music market as a singer in 2016 after being Irene Ntale’s manager for a couple of years.

Two years later, Vinka had already created the right impression on both the local and international scene with big bangers.

Also Read: Vinka Ponders on Holding Concert This Year

In 2018, she signed a longterm recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment and retained Swangz for management.

On Monday, she officially reaffirmed her relationship with Swangz to put an end to speculations that she was on her way out.

This comes on the back of contract renewal for Winnie Nwagi and a new recruitment in Zafaran who joined the label in March.

Swangz Avenue will continue managing Vinka on behalf of Sony for a couole more years.

Congratulations Boss Manjah!