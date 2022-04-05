Vivian Tendo, while speaking to MBU, revealed that the rumors circulating indicating that she will introduce Musa Ategenda are false.

For weeks now, singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro and businessman Musa Ategenda have been rumored to be dating.

Several sources have had it that the two are even staying together and had a secret Kukyala and preparations for other ceremonies leading to their Kwanjula and wedding are underway.

The rumors that have been making rounds in online gossip corridors have not been confirmed by the Wakiso Giants boss.

While speaking to us, Vivian Tendo laughed of the rumors. She also denied attending any Kwanjula meetings.

The jolly singer referred to the rumors as “lies” as she continued to distance herself from Musa Ategenda.

It is, however, alleged that the two are living together and a recent video that made rounds as they wished Muslims a happy Ramadan seems to point towards that direction too.

It seems like a puzzle time will solve and we are here for all the gist!