Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda has endorsed singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha to contest for Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidential seat.

Ykee Benda has shown support for King Saha by stating valid points of how the latter is trustworthy and a man who stands on his word.

He reasons that the position of UMA presidency deserves a person who is still active musically because they understand the challenges that artistes face on a daily basis.

Through his lengthy letter, Ykee Benda also gave reasons as to why he resigned from the top office of UMA suggesting that many of his workmates had selfish interests that didn’t match with his and the association’s plans as stipulated.

On that note, he visions and backs King Saha as a very competent person who has the love and passion to steer the association to the right direction that it deserves to go.