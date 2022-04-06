Bebe Cool believes that Cindy Sanyu does not deserve to be voted as president of the Uganda Musicians Association because of her character.

In a few weeks, UMA will be voting for the next president to lead the musicians association for the next couple of years.

A few of the candidates that have picked forms from the association include King Saha and Cindy Sanyu who has been the president.

Cindy’s tenure which started in 2021 after Ykee Benda’s resignation has registered a few achievements but she believes she deserves a little more time to make a lasting impact on the industry.

During her tenure, Cindy has fallen out with a few musicians over a number of issues. Often, it’s said that when she disagrees with someone, they become her enemies.

Bebe Cool also points out this as the major weakness in her leadership.

During a chat with The Truth Gossip, the Gagamel boss noted that Cindy would be a better pick against King Saha but she also has her flaws.

He noted that the self-styled King Herself has failed to unite the musicians and she does not take criticism lightly.

Both are not deserving because Cindy has been there and things have gone wrong. She does not have checks and balances. As musicians, we have a problem with her because we have been divided yet she should be the mother figure uniting us. If she wanted to be a good leader, she would’ve served both the musicians that like her and those that don’t but if you disagree with her, it becomes a war. However, if those two are the only candidates, then the only option would be Cindy. Bebe Cool