Music analyst James Propa has challenged singer Jose Chameleone to prove he is a great in Uganda’s music industry by setting up a reputable record label like the likes of Diamond Platnumz.

James Propa dared Chameleone to do so following the lstter’s remarks he said about Bobi Wine during a recent stage performance as he was paying respect to fellow artists who have greatly contributed to the growth of the Uganda music industry.

Also Read: Swangz Avenue seems to have given up on Winnie Nwagi – James Propa

Before James Propa dared Chameleone, he first stated that the Leone Island chief took jibes at Bobi Wine just to grab attention since the latter is trending and still a hot cake to drag into arguments.

James Propa dared Chameleone to set up a record label that will nature new talents and be attributed to his name just like how Diamond Platnumz and Don Jazzy have done it in their countries.

He added that Chameleone uttered the statements just in a bid of chasing clout.