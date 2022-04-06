Singer Bebe Cool has vowed not to vote for King Saha in the forthcoming Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) elections because his image is not befitting for a leader.

With the UMA elections set to take place in a few weeks, the search for a good president has begun amongst the association members.

While in an interview with The Truth Gossip, Bebe Cool made it clear that the UMA elections will be hard because the candidates who have picked the presidential nomination forms are undeserving.

When asked who, of Cindy Sanyu and King Saha, he would vote for the position, Bebe Cool picked neither .

Now I cannot vote King Saha to become a UMA president. When he is on TV, he publicly reveals that he smokes weed. Bebe Cool

Also Read: Bebe is not fit to battle me, he needs to come for music lessons – King Saha

He revealed how Cindy has her issues dealing with criticism and has failed to unite the industry for the time she has been president.

The Gagamel boss then said that he would never vote for King Saha because of the image he portrays in public as a proud weed smoker.

Bebe further noted that the industry needs an experienced president with a good image to command respect from fellow musicians and unite them.

As for King Saha, his image is not befitting of a leader of the industry. I have always told them to take good care of themselves and to stop doing certain things. Now I cannot vote King Saha to become a UMA president. When he is on TV, he publicly reveals that he smokes weed. Look at the presidents in similar associations of other countries, their public image and how they behave, and compare with Saha. If those two are the only candidates, then the only option would be Cindy. We need more older people with more experience in the industry to pick forms so that we have better options. Bebe Cool