Uganda Police has confirmed the arrest of popular Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa over the forgery of documents.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the news to the media.

Owoyesigyire revealed that Lwasa was arrested on Monday after forging signatures on documents related to gold mining.

Lwasa was arrested from his office at Najja Shopping Centre in Najjanankumbi on Monday evening and detained at Jinja Road Police station.

Lwasa was arrested for allegedly forging the signature of the acting Director Geological survey and mines (Ag. D/GSM) Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Mrs Alaba Agnes and that of Ms Grace Lajwe Principal Chemist Directorate of Geological survey and mines (DGSM) in his fraudulent transactions using his two companies.

It is not the first time Lwasa to be arrested. In January, he was arrested over fraud and obtaining money by false pretense when he sold fake gold worth Shs 200 million to a Chinese national.

According to Nile Post, this stemmed from several companies being investigated by the Police Minerals Protection Unit (PMPU) over the forgery of the signature of Alaba Agnes.

Mr. Lwasa was arrested on April, 4, 2022 at 1600hrs from his office at Najja Shopping Centre, Najjanankumbi for allegedly forging the signature of the acting Director Geological survey and mines (Ag. D/GSM) Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Mrs Alaba Agnes and that of Ms Grace Lajwe Principal Chemist Directorate of Geological survey and mines (DGSM) in his fraudulent transactions using his two companies; Trans Equator Miners Ltd and Trade Pannel International Limited. Luke Owoyesigyire

See more WATCH: Masaka Ciry tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa arrested and detained at Jinja Road Police station over forgery of documents pic.twitter.com/a1ahqwRVk4 — MBU (@MBU) April 6, 2022

Reportedly, many other suspects are yet to be arrested over the same issue.