To start off the month of April, the self-styled Katonda wa Ragga teamed up with a new rising star Flona on a new song dubbed “Speed Controlle”.

Ziza Bafana is oozing optimism of reclaiming his spot at the table of Dancehall music and so much positive energy as the year unfolds further.

He jumps onto this new collaboration with CRK Planet-signed singer Flona, real name Florence Nankinga.

“Speed Controlle” is a love song that communicates undying affection for loved ones. It’s Flona’s 6th project after Nkuvunaana, Kingambe, Ekiteeso, Wewano, and Love Nona.

On the audio produced by Diggy Baur, Flona’s simple soft vocals are fused with Ziza Bafana’s ruff-n-tyff vocals and energy to create an energetic piece.

Spicy photos of Flona and Bafana on a bike are trending online and we are reliably informed that they were shot in the build up to the new release.

The visuals of the song shall also be dropping very soon and we cannot wait to watch them. For now,take a listen to the audio below: