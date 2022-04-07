Singer Moses Ssali popularly known as Bebe Cool says he is not eyeing the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidency but he is focused on something bigger.

UMA members and stakeholders will be voting for a new president as Cindy Sanyu’s tenure comes to an end in a few weeks.

Cindy Sanyu looks forward to winning another term having led for a couple years which started with the resignation of Ykee Benda in 2021.

She is already facing stiff competition from a fellow established artiste in King Saha who is also eyeing the top position.

There have been rumors that Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool are also aiming for the same seat. The Gagamel boss, however, rubbishes those claims.

In an interview with a local blogger, Bebe maintained that he has no interest in becoming a UMA president.

I want to make this clear, I am not interested in being a UMA president. I will not contest. I have bigger fish to fry. But I will always guide. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool noted that together with Jose Chameleone while in Gulu, they asked to be put on the Board of Trustees to oversee the running of the industry and he believes it is the position they deserve to contribute positively to the industry.

“The board decides on the policies and how the industry is run. So where we are (with Chameleone), it will be upon us to guide the UMA president that they shall have elected,” he added.

He also noted that both King Saha and Cindy Sanyu do not deserve to be voted into the office for different reasons.