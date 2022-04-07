Embattled Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s ex-lover Angel Kwakunda has disclosed that she was gifted fake dollars on her birthday celebrations.

Angel Kwakunda who recently ended her relationship with Lwasa opened up about the fake dollars she received from her ex lover during an interview on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show.

In the phone call interview, she was asked to share her thoughts on Lwasa’s situation as he languishes behind bars over forgery of documents.

Angel Kwakunda thrn broke her silence about Lwasa’s rampant scam deals.

The mother of two kids from different men went ahead to disclose that she was hurt when she was given fake dollars and for that, she can never forget Lwasa.

She further hinted on how the promised Dubai trip was also a scam because she only got to take photos while standing next to the aeroplane but never really got inside.

The furious Kwakunda then tasked the presenters to look for a woman who would perfectly match Lwasa.