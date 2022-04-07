Gagamel boss Bebe Cool reveals that he has been working on his new album and giving it all the ingredients necessary to make it memorable.

Of the traditional “top three” musicians; Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Jose Chameleone, only the latter seems to have trending hit songs currently.

Chameleone’s song Forever has kept him relevant in the industry at a time when several rising artostes are doing the most to compete favourably.

His close friend Bebe Cool also promises that he will be unleashing his own music album which he has spent time compiling.

I have to drop an album but again it has to be worth the time, and secondly there is no pressure at all. I’m still leading musically. Bebe Cool

Also Read: Why Cindy Sanyu is undeserving of the UMA presidency – Bebe Cool

While performing at the Stress Clinic night at Levels Lounge, Bebe Cool revealed that he has slowly but surely been compiling a new album.

He noted that he has invested a lot of time in it and he is not panicking at all with because he wants to release a body of work befitting of his status.