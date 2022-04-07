Singer Nannozi Joweria, better known as Sasha Brighton Kalungi, is a proud mother of two following the amazing news of the arrival of a new bundle of joy.

The former Da Nu Eagles singer who has been musically silent ever since she reportedly split with city socialite Herbert Shonga shared the good news of giving birth through her social media platforms.

She posted a photo of her new born baby’s hand and captioned it with the date she gave birth. She thanked God for the safe delivery.

4.4.2022. Allah Akbar Sasha Brighton

Although the public is not aware of who is responsible for Sasha Brighton’s baby, since last year, rumors have had it that she has been dating media personality and singer Crysto Panda.

Sasha Brighton is yet to reveal the name and gender of her baby but we promise you that we will give you the details as we gather more information.

Congratulations Sasha Brighton on growing your family with a new member!