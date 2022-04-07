Despite not revealing her name, Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda did admit that he is seeing someone in a very stable relationship that has lasted about two years now.

Talented singer Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda has had a fair share of heartbreaks in recent years – but he has not given up on love.

While speaking to MBU on Monday, the singer noted that just because he does not share his lover’s photos online should not mean he doesn’t have one.

He revealed to us that he has been seeing someone special in his life for the past two years and that their relationship is progressing well.

“I have someone I go back home to, a special person in my life. We’ve had a stable relationship for about two years but I just want it to stay on the low,” Ykee told mbu.ug.

The Abeeyo singer further revealed that he is happy with his lover because they understand each other.

It should be remembered that Ykee Benda called it quits with the mother of his son, Julie Batenga, around 2018 before rekindling the relationship and ditching it again in 2021 over unclear reasons.

The man is in love again and we love to see it! Maybe soon we shall witness a wedding. Fingers crossed!