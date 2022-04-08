Revellers are hyped up for the Easter Full Moon Rave which is being hosted by the organisers of the famous Nyege Nyege Festival.

When the moon has moved 180 degrees from its new moon position, the sun, Earth and the moon form a line. The moon’s disk is as close as it can be to being fully illuminated by the sun, so this is called full moon

On April 16th, Ugandans will be partying together at Nature Green’s Resort in Busabala as they make memories at the Easter Full Moon Rave.

The FOMO creates around the Nyege Nyege Festival seems to be exactly what will be creates at the Full Moon Rave and no one wants to miss.

A line up of local and international DJs & Artists, 2 stages, face painting, fire dancers, sunset boat cruises, beach volleyball, games, activities, pop up shops and etc will be available.

Early bird tickets at Shs30k are available on the Talent Africa app and revelers will be required to pay 40k at the gate while the Big Boys can enjoy a VIP experience at 400k for a group of 4 including food and drinks.