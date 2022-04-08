Big Talent Entertainment singer Eddy Kenzo has pledged to offer capital to one of his staunch fans who went viral after being snapped showing support and love to him.

The offer landed on a youth who was found on the streets of Bwaise, Kawempe South, Kampala city, who had designed his bicycle with Eddy Kenzo’s photos.

When Eddy Kenzo crossed paths with the photos, he was impressed thus humbly decided to ask for the whereabouts of the youth to offer him financial support so that he can continue with his works to survive well.

Mundetere bambi wana give him capital much love. Eddy Kenzo

For now, we wait for when the pair will meet so that Eddy Kenzo hands him capital to grow his business further and bigger.