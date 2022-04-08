Media personality DJ Suuna Ben has disclosed that during his school time he wanted to be an Electrical Engineer but his dream was cut out due to shortage of finances.

The Bukedde FM presenter opened up on his educational background as he narrated to Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya show host Faridah Nakazibwe about how far he went with studies.

He explained that he fell short of enrolling for the Electrical Engineering course because it required him to have some qualifications that his parents were not able to fulfill.

My parents pushed me to learn how to repair vehicles. They did not have money for electrical engineering. Suuna Ben

He was the pushed by his parents to learn mechanical vehicle repairing in which he succeeded later on.

I wanted to do Electrical Engineering. There were some qualifications that were needed for one to study the discipline. So, my parents pushed me to learn how to repair vehicles. They did not have money for electrical engineering. DJ Suuna Ben

Suuna later tried out different jobs which included being a waiter at one of the restaurants in Masaka known as Highway Takeaway.

Karaoke and some bit of comedy were also added as his side hustles and they later made him famous before meeting Dickson Ssengonzi who gave him an opportunity to work on Radio Equator in Masaka before joining Buddu FM.