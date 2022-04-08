Ugandan diva Juliana Kanyomozi has confirmed that her hugely followed Facebook page has been hacked and efforts are underway to reclaim it.

For a couple of hours now, Juliana Kanyomozi’s page has been running content unrelated to the singer’s lifestyle, music or endorsements.

Several of her fans were starting to question why. Others immediately had a hint that the page had being taken over by hackers.

Currently I’m not in charge of what is being posted there… Juliana Kanyomozi

Through her other social media platforms, Mama Taj confirmed that the Facebook page had indeed been hacked.

The celebrated singer noted that she is not in charge of whatever is being posted there and that she is working with a team to regain control of the page.

She asked that her fans ignore whatever is being shared on the page until it’s back in her control.

Good morning fans and friends. My Facebook page Juliana Kanyomozi* has been hacked. Currently I’m not in charge of what is being posted there. I’m working with my team towards regaining control of my page. At the moment ignore and disregard anything posted there.Thank you. Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana is not the first Ugandan celebrity to have her social media pages hacked.