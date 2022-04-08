Mbuya-based rising Ugandan music duo Fogo and Xepia has released its maiden album dubbed “Labisa”.

The year 2022 seems to be the year of Ugandan music albums. Several musicians have released new albums as more and more await their turn.

Xeipa and Fogo are still fresh in the music industry and are currently managed by Crxtal Mind Ltd – a music recording studio and label based in Mbuya.

On the new 12-track album, Fogo and Xepia showcase their versatility by trying out different music genres.

Often used amongst the youths, the Luganda word “Labisa” when translated to English means “Expose”.

The album is already available for download and streaming on different platforms and you will definitely get the feel of what is to come from the duo in the future.

Tracks on ‘Labisa’ the album: