Reports coming through indicate that Luga-flow rapper VIP Jemo was nabbed while while trying to snatch a mobile phone from someone.

A man who accuses VIP Jemo of trying to forcefully make off with his phone explains that the “Siima” singer, while in company of three other colleagues who were hiding in the dark, attacked him with knives and threatened to end his life while ordering him to surrender his wallet and phone.

Fortunately, he made a loud alarm that saw the nearby Police swing in action swiftly thus saving him from the thugs who wanted to make off with his valuables.

Residents then gathered to clobber whoever was caught in the act, only to realize that it was struggling rapper VIP Jemo.

VIP Jemo rose to fame in 2019 while being managed by Karma Iven before the two fellow out.