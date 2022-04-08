Sun-El Musician, a South African deejay, producer, and songwriter is Ugandan bound to perform at the Club Pilsener-sponsored Brunch In House event this Sunday.

Sun-El Musician, real name Sanele Sithole, will be performing at The Deck at Skyz Hotel in Kampala on Sunday 10th April, 2022.

The 33-year-old is charged up to showcase his talent to the Ugandan music lovers and the House music lovers cannot wait to have him.

The event dubbed #BrunchInHouse is sponsored by Club Pilsener under the tagline #SayMyName and gates will be opening at 11:00am.

Partiers will be required to pay Shs100k only at the entrance and several local stars including DJ Kas Baby, Kamali, Melvyn DJ, among others will also perform.

A 50% discount is available for early bird tickets via qkt.io/au9FVi

More About Sun-El Musician

Sanele Sithole, known professionally as Sun-El Musician, is a multi award-winning South African Songwriter, Producer, and DJ born and raised in Mooi River.

He was a producer for Demor Music before the establishment of his own record label EL World Music.

His debut studio album Africa to the World released in 2018 was certified gold by the Recording Industry of South Africa.

His most recent album African Electronic Dance Music was released in October 2021.