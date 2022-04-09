Recently, socialite Nalongo Sheilah Don Zella publicly told her ex lover Big Eye that he is not the father of her children something that could have left the latter with different thoughts in his mind.

In a way to rubbish the claims, Big Eye StarBoss shared a post revealing how at the start of the year he met with Don Zella’s children and had a dinner with them.

Read Also: My son Britton is not Big Eye’s child – Don Zella clarifies

In his statement, Big Eye narrates how the time they spent together was fun and full of joy as he loved every moment and ideas they exchanged.

Big Eye thanked Don Zella for the cooperation she showed him and asked God to keep on protecting their family at all times.