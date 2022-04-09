Former Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro has yet again addressed rumors concerning her relationship with city tycoon and businessman Musa Ategenda.

For the past few days she has been rumored to having held a secret Kukyala ceremony with the Wakiso Giant FC boss to which she rubbished noting that the rumors are just ‘lies’.

While speaking to Sanyuka TV, the Hajji Wa Hajjati singer maintained that as of now she is not yet ready for marriage based on the word making rounds.

I am not ready for marriage right now. I want to concentrate on my career. Vivian Tendo

She furthermore explained that for now, she is focusing on her music career in efforts to regain her top form where she was before she quit Route Entertainment.