Musician Eddy Yawe is one artist who has a very good voice and for that matter, we are pretty sure that many uprising female artists fancy to hook him up for collaborations.

The songs he usually outs with female artists always turn out to be magical and get loved by many music lovers.

However, his relationship while working with female artists always ends up on a sour note if we are to take his song dubbed “Tukigaale” where he featured former Eagles Production band singer, Carol Nantongo.

As they say, that history always repeats itself, yet again Eddy Yawe is at the center of having fallen out with Black Magic Entertainment’s Martha Mukisa on their newly released “Neeteze” song.

The pair are reportedly said to have a rift boiling between them following reports that Eddy Yawe deleted the song off Martha Mukisa’s YouTube channel.

Read Also: My tough looks scare men away – Martha Mukisa

The reasons as to why Eddy Yawe deleted the song off Martha Mukisa’s YouTube channel are not yet established as the latter refused to explain what went wrong during an interview on Sanyuka TV.

Martha Mukisa only maintained that it is a technical issue as she assured her fans that all the raucous surrounding the song will come to an end.

She called upon her fans to keep on subscribing to the song and requested them to watch it on all streaming Apps.

As of now, Martha Mukisa notes that her working relationship with Eddy Yawe is still fine.

The last time Carol Nantongo talked about her working relationship with Eddy Yawe, she explained that it is no more ever since she fell out with the latter on their project and according to word on the street, the two are headed to that direction.