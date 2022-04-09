Renowned media personality and events emcee Romantic Mukiga, born Emeka Collins, proposed to his long-term lover Mackline Asiimire in a colorful event.

The pair got engaged on Friday 8th March, at a hangout where only a few invited friends were present to witness the function that officially marked the start of their forever after relationship.

Romantic Mukiga went on bended knee and popped the beautiful “Will You Marry Me” question that every lady would desire to hear in their lifetime.

A journey to forever starts today. Welcome to my world babe. I love you and I always will. She said yes. Here’s to us @MacklineAsiimi1 Romantic Mukiga

Fortunately, Mackline Asiimire replied positively with a ”Yes” as she took to her social media pages saying love is a beautiful thing.

we wish them Happiness!