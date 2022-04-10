Mudra Di Viral and Sheebah Karungi collaborated on a brand new dancehall song titled “Ayi” and the visuals are now out!

When Mudra, real name Alfa Ssebunya, made his major breakthrough during the Covid-19 lockdown, several critics wondered if he would be able to last the test of time.

He has since considerably proved himself with a couple of other bangers that have dominated the music playlists.

He now returns with “AYI”, a Dancehall song that will most definable get you on your feet.

On “AYI”, Mudra secures the services of Sheebah Karungi a.k.a Swagg Mama who has also been dominating the headlines since her departure from TNS.

Sheebah adds her hype and energy to the song which excites your mood and makes you wanna dance.

Produced by Artin Pro, it is a song that will definitely rise up the charts and become a regular play at your favorite hangout.

The visuals directed by Grate Make Films also keep your eyes engaged with Sheebah’s dance moves complemented by the other vixens.

Take a gaze below: