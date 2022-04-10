Singer Maurice Kirya joined the race to become the next Uganda Musicians Association after being proposed for nomination by fellow artiste Bebe Cool.

Ahead of the UMA elections slated for Monday 11th April 2022, different artists have started backing their candidates.

A few days ago, Bebe Cool revealed that both Cindy and Saha don’t deserve to become UMA presidents because of their characters and conduct.

Bebe Cool proposed that Maurice Kirya joins the race saying that he is the most suitable candidate for the position.

He (Maurice Kirya) is educated, displined, good conduct, experience, approachable, open minded, welcoming, always listens, taba muntalotalo, exposure, age, and the ability to unite both those who like and don’t like you. Bebe Cool

Also Read: Bebe Cool on Why Cindy Sanyu is undeserving of the UMA presidency

Bebe pointed out Kirya’s exposure, literacy, good conduct, and discipline, among many other aspects as the qualities that make him the best candidate.

I always mind several things when choosing a leader and a few of them my brother Maurice Kirya has for UMA president. He is educated, displined, good conduct, experience, approachable, open minded, welcoming, always listens, taba muntalotalo, exposure, age, and the ability to unite both those who like and don’t like you. Dear brother, I with due respect request you to accept my proposal for you to be the new UMA president because am sure so many artists in Uganda will agree with me on this. Bebe Cool

See more

Maurice Kirya accepted Bebe Cool’s nomination. He revealed that he has always been passionate about the local arts sector and he believes he can take on the task.

I’ve always been so passionate about Uganda arts, artists, and the Ugandan music industry as a whole. I’ve observed and experienced all the ups and the downs the Ugandan industry has faced and I’m truly amazed by the number of musicians who’ve contacted me and asked me to lead them as the next President of UMA, an important task that I know and believe that I’d carry out to the best of my ability. That being said, I’m able and willing to receive the honor to join my brothers and sisters in the race for the next Ugandan Musicians Association President, to unite, develop and better the music industry. Maurice Kirya