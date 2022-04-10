The DPP asked court not to give bail to Herbert Arinaitwe, the businessman accused of leaking actress Martha Kay Kagimba’s nude photos.

In 2019, photos showing the nude body of Ugandan Actress, Comedienne, Socialite and Media Personality Martha Kay were leaked online.

The photos that caused a stir were later alleged to have been leaked by a one Herbert Arinaitwe who was then arrested on 11th July 2019 by CMI charged, and remanded to Luzira Upper Prison.

Arinaitwe was also accused of stealing two mobile phones, a Samsung Galaxy and an iPhone, both valued at Six Million Shillings, from Martha Kay plus an ATM card, driving permit, and Shs400k from her money purse.

Related Story: Two sent to Luzira over Martha Kay’s leaked nude photos

The Buganda Road Magistrates Court remanded Herbert Arinaitwe to Luzira Prison after he pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and offensive communication under the Computer Misuse Act.

Arinaitwe is also accused of drugging Martha Kay with scopolamine before robbing her property.

In his defence, the accused noted that Martha Kay took the pictures herself and that the charges were framed against him.

In his bail application, Arinaitwe said that his trial which was slated for September 2019 did not happen and hence he deserves to be released on bail.

His application was, however, opposed by the DPP, Timothy Amerit, who believes that if Arinaitwe is released, he will escape from the trial.

A ruling for the case has been set for 14th April 2022 by Justice Isacc Muwata.